Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

Åberg has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Åberg has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.