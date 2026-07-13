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2H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Ludvig Åberg drains 29-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

Ludvig Åberg drains 29-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Åberg finished tied for 23rd at six-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at golf's oldest major championship.

Latest odds for Åberg at The Open Championship.

Åberg's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2373-67-68-70-6
2024MC75-76+9

At The Open Championship

  • In Åberg's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
  • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 23rd at six-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Åberg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-67-69-68-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1769-72-76-66+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3971-78-69-75+521.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1766-68-69-71-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT472-66-68-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT869-69-70-66-10187.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000

Åberg's recent performances

  • Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Åberg has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Åberg has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
  • Åberg has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Åberg has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4510.341
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5590.315
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.137-0.289
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1300.059
Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2770.425

Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.451 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.559 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
  • Åberg has earned 1,773 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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