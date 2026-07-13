Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg drains 29-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Åberg finished tied for 23rd at six-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at golf's oldest major championship.
Åberg's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 23rd at six-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|69-72-76-66
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|71-78-69-75
|+5
|21.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|69-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-70-69-72
|-3
|53.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|105.000
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Åberg has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.451
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.559
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.137
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.130
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.277
|0.425
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.451 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.559 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 1,773 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.