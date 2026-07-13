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2H AGO

Louis Oosthuizen betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa tees off on the first hole during the continuation of the weather delayed third round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 14, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa tees off on the first hole during the continuation of the weather delayed third round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 14, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Louis Oosthuizen returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Oosthuizen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Oosthuizen at The Open Championship.

Oosthuizen's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-71+6
2024MC78-72+8
2023T2374-70-71-69E
2022MC71-74+1
2021T364-65-69-71-11

At The Open Championship

  • In Oosthuizen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Oosthuizen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Oosthuizen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-71+6--

Oosthuizen's recent performances

  • Oosthuizen had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-over.
  • Oosthuizen has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Oosthuizen has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Oosthuizen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.103

Oosthuizen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Oosthuizen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average was 0.010.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Oosthuizen sported a -0.181 mark.
  • On the greens, Oosthuizen delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. His Strokes Gained: Total average was -0.103 over this span.

All stats in this article are accurate for Oosthuizen as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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J. Keefer
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-13

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