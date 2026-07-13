Louis Oosthuizen betting profile: The Open Championship
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Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa tees off on the first hole during the continuation of the weather delayed third round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 14, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Louis Oosthuizen returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Oosthuizen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Oosthuizen's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|2024
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|2023
|T23
|74-70-71-69
|E
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2021
|T3
|64-65-69-71
|-11
At The Open Championship
- In Oosthuizen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Oosthuizen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Oosthuizen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
Oosthuizen's recent performances
- Oosthuizen had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Oosthuizen has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Oosthuizen has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Oosthuizen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.103
Oosthuizen's advanced stats and rankings
- Oosthuizen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average was 0.010.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Oosthuizen sported a -0.181 mark.
- On the greens, Oosthuizen delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. His Strokes Gained: Total average was -0.103 over this span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Oosthuizen as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.