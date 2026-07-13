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2H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan's 299-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Kristoffer Reitan's 299-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Kristoffer Reitan finished tied for 30th at four-under in last year's The Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 The Open Championship.

Latest odds for Reitan at The Open Championship.

Reitan's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3072-68-68-72-4

At The Open Championship

  • In Reitan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2264-68-68-67-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.500

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has one victory, two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5090.522
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0880.173
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.085-0.332
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.0340.114
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3030.477

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
  • Reitan has accumulated 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points (17th) this season, while ranking 115th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.67%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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