Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Open Championship
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Kristoffer Reitan's 299-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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Kristoffer Reitan finished tied for 30th at four-under in last year's The Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 The Open Championship.
Reitan's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
At The Open Championship
- In Reitan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|75-70-70-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-68-73-77
|+2
|19.500
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has one victory, two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.509
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.088
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.085
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.034
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.303
|0.477
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Reitan has accumulated 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points (17th) this season, while ranking 115th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.