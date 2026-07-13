Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Open Championship

Reitan has one victory, two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.