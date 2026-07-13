Kota Kaneko betting profile: The Open Championship
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Kota Kaneko sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Sony Open
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Kota Kaneko has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 in the 2026 Open Championship.
At The Open Championship
- This is Kaneko's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kaneko's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|69-67-73-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|71-69-71-67
|-6
|--
Kaneko's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- Kaneko has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kaneko has averaged -0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaneko's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.111
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.344
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.277
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.595
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.584
|-0.701
Kaneko's advanced stats and rankings
- Kaneko posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.111 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.0 yards is among his recorded stats.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kaneko sported a -1.344 mark. He has a 59.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kaneko delivered a 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kaneko as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.