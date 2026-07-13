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27M AGO

Kota Kaneko betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Kota Kaneko sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Sony Open

Kota Kaneko sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Sony Open

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Kota Kaneko has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Kaneko at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Kaneko's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Kaneko's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-75+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7369-67-73-74+3--
Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3371-69-71-67-6--

Kaneko's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
  • Kaneko has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kaneko has averaged -0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kaneko's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.111-0.465
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.344-0.684
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2770.202
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5950.246
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.584-0.701

Kaneko's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kaneko posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.111 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.0 yards is among his recorded stats.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kaneko sported a -1.344 mark. He has a 59.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kaneko delivered a 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kaneko as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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