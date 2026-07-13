Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship
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Keegan Bradley's 345-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Keegan Bradley finished tied for 30th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on his recent performance in the 2026 The Open Championship.
Bradley's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Bradley has not made the cut at this event from 2021 through 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-69-64
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-65-70-64
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.000
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.074
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.019
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.316
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.057
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.352
|1.000
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.