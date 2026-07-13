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2H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley's 345-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Keegan Bradley's 345-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Keegan Bradley finished tied for 30th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on his recent performance in the 2026 The Open Championship.

Latest odds for Bradley at The Open Championship.

Bradley's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3072-67-70-71-4
2024MC74-75+7
2023MC70-76+4
2022MC76-71+3
2021MC71-71+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Bradley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Bradley has not made the cut at this event from 2021 through 2024.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Bradley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-69-64-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-65-70-64-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3270-71-71-74+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1971-73-69-73-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-69-73-71-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1267-67-72-68-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-74-73-66-353.000

Bradley's recent performances

  • Bradley has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
  • Bradley has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bradley has averaged 1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0740.040
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0190.530
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3160.466
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.057-0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3521.000

Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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