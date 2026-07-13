Kazuki Higa betting profile: The Open Championship
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Kazuki Higa of Japan reacts while playing the fifth hole prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Kazuki Higa missed the cut in his last two appearances at The Open Championship, posting scores of 6-over in 2023 and 5-over in 2022. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 Open Championship.
Higa's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Higa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Higa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|71-71-70-75
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|72-64-73-66
|-9
|--
Higa's recent performances
- Higa has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Higa has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higa has averaged -0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.145
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.463
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.522
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.412
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.617
|-0.092
Higa's advanced stats and rankings
- Higa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higa sports a 0.463 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Higa has delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higa as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.