Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship
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Justin Thomas makes 27-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open
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Justin Thomas returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 34th.
Thomas's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|2024
|T31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|2023
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|2022
|T53
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|2021
|T40
|72-67-71-69
|-1
At The Open Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-67-69-73
|-2
|8.25
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|71.25
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|65
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.33
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.5
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has one top-five finish and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.140
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.053
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.532
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.089
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.707
|1.248
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Thomas has earned 952 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.