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3H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas makes 27-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

Justin Thomas makes 27-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

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Justin Thomas returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 34th.

Latest odds for Thomas at The Open Championship.

Thomas's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3472-69-69-71-3
2024T3168-78-67-77+6
2023MC82-71+11
2022T5372-70-72-70-4
2021T4072-67-71-69-1

At The Open Championship

  • In Thomas's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-67-69-73-28.25
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1468-66-65-67-1471.25
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1771-68-75-69+365
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.33
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300
May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.75
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.5

Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has one top-five finish and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 1.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1400.314
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.053-0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5320.852
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0890.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7071.248

Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
  • Thomas has earned 952 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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