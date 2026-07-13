Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship

Thomas has one top-five finish and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Thomas has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.