Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jordan Spieth hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Jordan Spieth finished tied for 40th at The Open Championship in 2025 after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Spieth's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|2024
|T25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|2023
|T23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|2022
|T8
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|2021
|2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
At The Open Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|4.9
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-69-73-67
|E
|6.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|73-70-73-74
|+10
|10.0
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-62-73-66
|-15
|36.9
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-72-70-68
|-1
|56.3
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-71-68-75
|+1
|10.3
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.6
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.3
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.7
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.075
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.085
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.003
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.164
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.322
|-0.393
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth has sported a 0.085 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.