Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship

Spieth has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.

Spieth has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.