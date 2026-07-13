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43M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Jordan Spieth hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Jordan Spieth finished tied for 40th at The Open Championship in 2025 after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Spieth at The Open Championship.

Spieth's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4073-69-72-68-2
2024T2571-74-74-70+5
2023T2369-71-71-73E
2022T871-69-68-68-12
2021265-67-69-66-13

At The Open Championship

  • In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 13-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Spieth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-69-69-69-74.9
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-69-73-67E6.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5673-70-73-74+1010.0
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-62-73-66-1536.9
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156.3
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110.3
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.6
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.3
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.7

Spieth's recent performances

  • Spieth has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
  • Spieth has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spieth has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.075-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.085-0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.003-0.269
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.164-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.322-0.393

Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth has sported a 0.085 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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