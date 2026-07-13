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57M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith sinks 14-inch putt for birdie on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

Jordan L Smith sinks 14-inch putt for birdie on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Jordan Smith finished tied for 45th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at this major championship.

Latest odds for Smith at The Open Championship.

Smith's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4571-68-72-72-1
2024MC76-75+9
2023T4171-72-71-72+2
2022T4773-71-72-67-5

At The Open Championship

  • In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th at 1-under.
  • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 2-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1365-65-74-68-857.333
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-67-70-71-95.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
  • Smith has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4790.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3540.424
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.150-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.396-0.657
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.2870.158

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.354 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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