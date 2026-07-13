Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jordan L Smith sinks 14-inch putt for birdie on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Jordan Smith finished tied for 45th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at this major championship.
Smith's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|2023
|T41
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|2022
|T47
|73-71-72-67
|-5
At The Open Championship
- In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th at 1-under.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|65-65-74-68
|-8
|57.333
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-67-70-71
|-9
|5.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.479
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.354
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.150
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.396
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.287
|0.158
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.354 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.