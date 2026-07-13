Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

Smith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.

Smith has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.