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2H AGO

Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jon Rahm hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Genesis Scottish Open

Jon Rahm hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Jon Rahm finished tied for 34th at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Rahm at The Open Championship.

Rahm's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3470-72-69-70-3
2024T773-70-72-68-1
2023T274-70-63-70-7
2022T3473-67-71-70-7
2021T371-64-68-66-11

At The Open Championship

  • In Rahm's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of three-under.
  • Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at seven-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Rahm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3673-65-68-70-4--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC68-78+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT269-70-67-68-6--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3878-70-73-68+1--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3470-72-69-70-3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT769-75-73-67+4--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-70-67-73-4--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1475-71-70-69-3--

Rahm's recent performances

  • Rahm has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of six-under.
  • Rahm has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rahm has averaged 0.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.0850.602
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.354-0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3710.206
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2870.160
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3890.772

Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rahm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.085 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 328.1 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rahm has a -0.354 mark. He has a 63.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rahm has delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he has broken par 17.86% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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