Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jon Rahm hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Jon Rahm finished tied for 34th at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Rahm's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|2024
|T7
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|2023
|T2
|74-70-63-70
|-7
|2022
|T34
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|2021
|T3
|71-64-68-66
|-11
At The Open Championship
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of three-under.
- Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at seven-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|73-65-68-70
|-4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-78
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|69-70-67-68
|-6
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|78-70-73-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|69-75-73-67
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-70-67-73
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|--
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of six-under.
- Rahm has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 0.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.085
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.354
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.371
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.287
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.389
|0.772
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- Rahm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.085 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 328.1 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rahm has a -0.354 mark. He has a 63.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rahm has delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he has broken par 17.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.