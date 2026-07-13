Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

Rahm has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of six-under.

Rahm has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.