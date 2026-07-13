John Parry betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
John Parry hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian
Players in Article
Players in This Article
John Parry finished tied for 16th at -7 in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that solid showing in the 2026 Open Championship.
Parry's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|2022
|T62
|69-74-70-72
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In Parry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Parry's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-71-71-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-66-70-69
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
- Parry has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.187
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.425
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.073
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.298
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.014
|-0.701
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.