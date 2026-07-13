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1H AGO

John Parry betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

John Parry hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian

John Parry hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian

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John Parry finished tied for 16th at -7 in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that solid showing in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Parry at The Open Championship.

Parry's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1672-71-67-67-7
2022T6269-74-70-72-3

At The Open Championship

  • In Parry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Parry's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-71-71-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.750
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000

Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Parry has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged -0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.187-0.536
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4250.563
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0730.211
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.298-0.939
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.014-0.701

Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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