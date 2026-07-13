Joe Dean betting profile: The Open Championship
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Joe Dean of England plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day one of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 25, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Joe Dean finished T25 at 5-over at The Open Championship in 2024. He returns to compete at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026.
Dean's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|69-77-71-72
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Dean's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished T25 after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Dean's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Dean's recent performances
- Dean's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 2-over.
- Dean has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dean has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dean's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.225
Dean's advanced stats and rankings
- Dean averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
- He averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Dean averaged 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five starts.
- He averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Overall, Dean averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dean as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.