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33M AGO

Joe Dean betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Dean of England plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day one of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 25, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Joe Dean of England plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day one of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 25, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Joe Dean finished T25 at 5-over at The Open Championship in 2024. He returns to compete at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026.

Latest odds for Dean at The Open Championship.

Dean's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2569-77-71-72+5

At The Open Championship

  • In Dean's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished T25 after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Dean's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-73+2--

Dean's recent performances

  • Dean's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 2-over.
  • Dean has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dean has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dean's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.263
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.225

Dean's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dean averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
  • He averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
  • Dean averaged 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five starts.
  • He averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
  • Overall, Dean averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dean as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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