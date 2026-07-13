Joaquin Niemann betting profile: The Open Championship

Niemann has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.

Niemann has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.