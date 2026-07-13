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1H AGO

Joaquin Niemann betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Joaquin Niemann of Chile prepares to play his second shot on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 05, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann of Chile prepares to play his second shot on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 05, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Joaquin Niemann returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Niemann looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Niemann at The Open Championship.

Niemann's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-74+2
2024T5871-71-76-76+10
2023MC78-69+5
2022T5369-74-73-68-4
2021T5969-70-73-70+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Niemann's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Niemann's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 53rd at 4-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Niemann's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT778-65-72-66+1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-73-66-71-1--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT874-67-71-68-4--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-74-70-72E--

Niemann's recent performances

  • Niemann has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
  • Niemann has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Niemann has averaged 1.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.211-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.2811.168
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.045-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5560.495
Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.0031.580

Niemann's advanced stats and rankings

  • Niemann has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards shows strong length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Niemann sports a 1.281 mark. He has a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Niemann has delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he breaks par 20.14% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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