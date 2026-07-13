J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Open Championship
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J.J. Spaun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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J.J. Spaun finished tied for 23rd at six-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He returns to compete at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to improve on that result.
Spaun's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
At The Open Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|68-70-67-72
|-3
|10.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|66-65-68-64
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|67-77-68-72
|-4
|100.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|64-68-68-70
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|69-70-65-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.244
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.714
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.106
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.328
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.736
|1.274
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.714 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Spaun earned 1,361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.