J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Open Championship

Spaun has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.