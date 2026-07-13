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2H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

J.J. Spaun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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J.J. Spaun finished tied for 23rd at six-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He returns to compete at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Spaun at The Open Championship.

Spaun's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2373-69-68-68-6

At The Open Championship

  • In Spaun's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Spaun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4468-70-67-72-310.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT766-65-68-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1267-77-68-72-4100.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT664-68-68-70-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT569-70-65-69-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-69-72-67-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-69-68-70-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--

Spaun's recent performances

  • Spaun has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
  • Spaun has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spaun has averaged 1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2440.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7140.776
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1060.128
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.3280.176
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7361.274

Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.714 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
  • Spaun earned 1,361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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