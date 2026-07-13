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3H AGO

Jayden Schaper betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jayden Schaper's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

Jayden Schaper's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Jayden Schaper will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 in The Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion after winning at 17-under last year.

Latest odds for Schaper at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Schaper's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Schaper's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--

Schaper's recent performances

  • Schaper has no top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
  • Schaper has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schaper has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schaper's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.133-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.424-0.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.494-0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4520.167
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.503-0.277

Schaper's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schaper posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schaper sported a -0.424 mark. He posted a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schaper delivered a -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 31.17 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 14.81% of the time with a 25.93% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schaper as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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