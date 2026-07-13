Jayden Schaper betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jayden Schaper's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Jayden Schaper will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 in The Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion after winning at 17-under last year.
At The Open Championship
- This is Schaper's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Schaper's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
Schaper's recent performances
- Schaper has no top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Schaper has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schaper has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schaper's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.133
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.424
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.494
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.452
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.503
|-0.277
Schaper's advanced stats and rankings
- Schaper posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schaper sported a -0.424 mark. He posted a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schaper delivered a -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 31.17 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 14.81% of the time with a 25.93% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schaper as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.