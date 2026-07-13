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2H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jake Knapp sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Travelers

Jake Knapp sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Travelers

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Jake Knapp will compete in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19, having not competed in the tournament in the last five years. Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after winning at 17-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Knapp at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Knapp's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Knapp's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5574-67-64-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.500
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000

Knapp's recent performances

  • Knapp has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Knapp has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Knapp has averaged -1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.075-0.238
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3550.285
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.116-0.441
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.589-0.645
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.903-1.040

Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

  • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
  • Knapp has earned 938 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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