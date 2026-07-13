Jake Knapp betting profile: The Open Championship

Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.87% of the time.