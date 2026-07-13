Jake Knapp betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jake Knapp sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Travelers
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Jake Knapp will compete in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19, having not competed in the tournament in the last five years. Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after winning at 17-under in 2025.
At The Open Championship
- This is Knapp's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|74-67-64-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged -1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.075
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.355
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.116
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.589
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.903
|-1.040
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 938 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.