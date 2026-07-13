Jackson Suber betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jackson Suber hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Jackson Suber has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making a strong debut at this major championship.
At The Open Championship
- Suber is making his first appearance at The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-64-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-66-70
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-69-70-75
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-61-69-63
|-23
|135.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-63-72-71
|-7
|23.955
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Suber has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.091
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.455
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.046
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.229
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.362
|1.029
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.455 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivers a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.