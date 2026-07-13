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2H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Jackson Suber hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Jackson Suber has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making a strong debut at this major championship.

Latest odds for Suber at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • Suber is making his first appearance at The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-64-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-66-70-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-723.955

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Suber has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.0910.532
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4550.326
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0460.160
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.2290.010
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.3621.029

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.455 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivers a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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