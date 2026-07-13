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2H AGO

Jack Buchanan betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jack Buchanan of Australia tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

Jack Buchanan of Australia tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Jack Buchanan has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of making his mark in this year's tournament.

Latest odds for Buchanan at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Buchanan's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Buchanan as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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