Jack Buchanan betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jack Buchanan of Australia tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)
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Jack Buchanan has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of making his mark in this year's tournament.
At The Open Championship
- This is Buchanan's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buchanan as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.