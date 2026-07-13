Harry Hall betting profile: The Open Championship
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Harry Hall sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Travelers
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Harry Hall finished tied for 28th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Hall's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
At The Open Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of five-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-67-72-69
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|73-71-71-74
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.354
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.229
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.341
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.371
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.130
|-0.336
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.354 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.229 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.