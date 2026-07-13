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Harry Hall betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Harry Hall sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Travelers

Harry Hall sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Travelers

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Harry Hall finished tied for 28th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Hall at The Open Championship.

Hall's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2873-67-68-71-5

At The Open Championship

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of five-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-70-68-68-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-67-72-69-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2973-71-71-74+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT866-72-69-67-10187.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-69-72-71-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
  • Hall has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.354-0.559
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.229-0.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3410.129
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3710.789
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.130-0.336

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.354 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.229 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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