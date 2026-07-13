Haotong Li betting profile: The Open Championship

Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.247 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Li delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.88% of the time.