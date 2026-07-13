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2H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Haotong Li finished tied for fourth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Li at The Open Championship.

Li's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T467-67-69-70-11
2022MC73-76+5
2021MC75-69+4

At The Open Championship

  • In Li's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Li's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 11-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC67-74-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6067-64-79-69-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--

Li's recent performances

  • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
  • Li has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4140.367
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2470.083
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.508-1.275
Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.1550.002
Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.002-0.823

Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.247 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
  • Li has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 123rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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