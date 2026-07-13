Haotong Li betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Haotong Li finished tied for fourth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Li's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Li's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Li's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|67-64-79-69
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
- Li has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.414
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.247
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.508
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.155
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.002
|-0.823
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.247 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Li has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.