Frederic LaCroix betting profile: The Open Championship
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Frederic Lacroix of France tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 25, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Frederic LaCroix tees off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is LaCroix's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
LaCroix's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
LaCroix's recent performances
- LaCroix has no top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
- LaCroix has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- LaCroix has averaged -2.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
LaCroix's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.813
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.151
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.384
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.860
|-1.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.209
|-2.874
LaCroix's advanced stats and rankings
- LaCroix posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.813 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, LaCroix sported a -1.151 mark. He posted a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, LaCroix delivered a -1.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 5.56% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for LaCroix as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.