Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship
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Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot during the Proâam prior to the Genesis Scottish Open 2026 at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2026 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Francesco Molinari returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Molinari looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd.
Molinari's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|72-71-71-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|T15
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Molinari's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|48.000
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-68-69-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|65-67-69-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|72-71-71-74
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Molinari has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.391
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.689
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.262
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.098
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.720
|0.482
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards shows his consistency off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sported a strong 1.689 mark. He maintained a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Molinari delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.