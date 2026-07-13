Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship

Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.

Molinari has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.