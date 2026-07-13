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3H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot during the Proâam prior to the Genesis Scottish Open 2026 at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2026 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot during the Proâam prior to the Genesis Scottish Open 2026 at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2026 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Francesco Molinari returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Molinari looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd.

Latest odds for Molinari at The Open Championship.

Molinari's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6372-71-71-74+4
2024MC73-78+9
2023MC73-75+6
2022T1573-71-66-68-10
2021MC68-74+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Molinari's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Molinari's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Molinari's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1768-69-67-68-848.000
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-68-69-74-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2765-67-69-70-17--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4267-71-69-69-8--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6372-71-71-74+47.500
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-68-5--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--

Molinari's recent performances

  • Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
  • Molinari has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Molinari has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3910.191
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.6890.502
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.262-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.098-0.127
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.7200.482

Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

  • Molinari posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards shows his consistency off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sported a strong 1.689 mark. He maintained a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Molinari delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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