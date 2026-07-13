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2H AGO

Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Eugenio Chacarra will compete at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Chacarra at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Chacarra's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Chacarra's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-73-68-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2173-68-70-68-9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

Chacarra's recent performances

  • Chacarra had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
  • He has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Chacarra has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Chacarra's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.014-0.319
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.2000.317
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.162-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.055-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.030-0.359

Chacarra's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chacarra posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.200 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% shows strong iron play.
  • His Driving Distance of 306.6 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee, though his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.014 indicates room for improvement in accuracy.
  • On the greens, Chacarra delivered a -1.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He averaged 29.88 Putts Per Round and broke par 23.61% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chacarra as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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