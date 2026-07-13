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2H AGO

Darren Clarke betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Darren Clarke makes birdie on No. 5 at Kaulig Companies Championship

Darren Clarke makes birdie on No. 5 at Kaulig Companies Championship

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Darren Clarke returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Clarke looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Clarke at The Open Championship.

Clarke's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-73+6
2024T7577-71-76-75+15
2023MC73-77+8
2022MC79-75+10
2021MC71-75+6

At The Open Championship

  • In Clarke's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Clarke has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this tournament.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Clarke's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Kaulig Companies Championship1066-70-68-72-4--
July 5, 2026U.S. Senior Open ChampionshipT871-72-64-70-3--
June 28, 2026DICK'S OpenT1165-73-66-12--
June 14, 2026Principal Charity ClassicT1267-69-71-9--
June 7, 2026American Family Insurance Championship162-54-67-30--
May 10, 2026Insperity InvitationalT368-69-68-11--
May 3, 2026Regions TraditionT5474-72-72-73+3--
April 26, 2026Mitsubishi Electric ClassicT50------
April 19, 2026Senior PGA ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
March 29, 2026Hoag ClassicT2469-70-66-8--

Clarke's recent performances

  • Clarke has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the American Family Insurance Championship, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.

Clarke's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
Average Strokes Gained: Total---

Clarke's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clarke's Strokes Gained statistics are not available for this analysis.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clarke as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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