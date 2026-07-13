Darren Clarke betting profile: The Open Championship
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Darren Clarke makes birdie on No. 5 at Kaulig Companies Championship
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Darren Clarke returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Clarke looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Clarke's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2024
|T75
|77-71-76-75
|+15
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2022
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|2021
|MC
|71-75
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Clarke's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Clarke has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this tournament.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Clarke's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|10
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|T8
|71-72-64-70
|-3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|DICK'S Open
|T11
|65-73-66
|-12
|--
|June 14, 2026
|Principal Charity Classic
|T12
|67-69-71
|-9
|--
|June 7, 2026
|American Family Insurance Championship
|1
|62-54-67
|-30
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Insperity Invitational
|T3
|68-69-68
|-11
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Regions Tradition
|T54
|74-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|T50
|--
|--
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Senior PGA Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Hoag Classic
|T24
|69-70-66
|-8
|--
Clarke's recent performances
- Clarke has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the American Family Insurance Championship, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
Clarke's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Clarke's advanced stats and rankings
- Clarke's Strokes Gained statistics are not available for this analysis.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clarke as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.