Daniel Hillier betting profile: The Open Championship
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Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Daniel Hillier returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Hillier looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hillier's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2024
|T19
|76-71-68-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Hillier's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
- Hillier's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at three-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Hillier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Hillier's recent performances
- Hillier had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of even-par.
- Hillier has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hillier has averaged -1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.117
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.357
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.271
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.358
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.156
|-1.041
Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
- Hillier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hillier sported a 0.357 mark. He posted a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hillier delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 17.59% of the time with a 21.30% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.