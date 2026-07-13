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57M AGO

Daniel Hillier betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Daniel Hillier returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Hillier looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Hillier at The Open Championship.

Hillier's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+2
2024T1976-71-68-72+3
2023MC78-73+9
2021MC72-71+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Hillier's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
  • Hillier's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at three-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Hillier's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-69-70-70E--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-73+2--

Hillier's recent performances

  • Hillier had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of even-par.
  • Hillier has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hillier has averaged -1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.117-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.357-0.580
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.271-0.475
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3580.104
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.156-1.041

Hillier's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hillier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hillier sported a 0.357 mark. He posted a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hillier delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 17.59% of the time with a 21.30% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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