Daniel Berger betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Daniel Berger finished tied for 30th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Berger's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|2021
|T8
|70-67-68-68
|-7
At The Open Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-67-65-66
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.013
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.562
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.234
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.187
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.153
|-0.326
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.562 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
- Berger has earned 709 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.