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2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Daniel Berger sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere

Daniel Berger sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere

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Daniel Berger finished tied for 30th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Berger at The Open Championship.

Berger's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3072-70-70-68-4
2021T870-67-68-68-7

At The Open Championship

  • In Berger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Berger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2570-67-65-66-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-73+10--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3574-70-69-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-74-68-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000

Berger's recent performances

  • Berger had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
  • He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Berger has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Berger has averaged -0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.013-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5620.286
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.2340.041
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.187-0.637
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.153-0.326

Berger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.562 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
  • Berger has earned 709 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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