Daniel Berger betting profile: The Open Championship

Berger had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.

He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Berger has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.