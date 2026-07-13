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31M AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Dan Brown finished tied for 10th at even par in 2024 at The Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026, looking to improve on his missed cut from last year's championship.

Latest odds for Brown at The Open Championship.

Brown's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-73+7
2024T1065-72-73-74E

At The Open Championship

  • In Brown's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Brown's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at even par.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4769-67-70-67-118.5
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Brown has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged -0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.003-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4121.146
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.405-0.692
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.323-0.998
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.313-0.563

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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