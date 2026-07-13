Dan Brown betting profile: The Open Championship
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Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Dan Brown finished tied for 10th at even par in 2024 at The Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026, looking to improve on his missed cut from last year's championship.
Brown's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|2024
|T10
|65-72-73-74
|E
At The Open Championship
- In Brown's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Brown's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|8.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|68-75-70-75
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.003
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.412
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.405
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.323
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.313
|-0.563
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.