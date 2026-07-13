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3H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa's 145-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

Collin Morikawa's 145-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

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Collin Morikawa won The Open Championship in 2021 with a score of 15-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to reclaim the Claret Jug after missing the cut last year.

Latest odds for Morikawa at The Open Championship.

Morikawa's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-74+7
2024T1673-70-72-71+2
2023MC73-73+4
2022MC72-73+1
2021167-64-68-66-15

At The Open Championship

  • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 15-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Morikawa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship369-66-64-61-20350.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1773-65-73-72+365.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2970-65-68-69-823.250
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-74-68+310.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-72-70-72+17.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.500
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000

Morikawa's recent performances

  • Morikawa has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won with a score of 22-under.
  • Morikawa has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Morikawa has averaged 0.976 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4020.249
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8420.518
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.009-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0380.310
Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2910.976

Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.402 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.842 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.85% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
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-13
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-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
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-13
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-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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