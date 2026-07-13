Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship
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Collin Morikawa's 145-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
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Collin Morikawa won The Open Championship in 2021 with a score of 15-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to reclaim the Claret Jug after missing the cut last year.
Morikawa's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|2024
|T16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2021
|1
|67-64-68-66
|-15
At The Open Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-66-64-61
|-20
|350.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|73-65-73-72
|+3
|65.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.500
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.976 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.402
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.842
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.009
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.038
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.291
|0.976
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.402 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.842 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.85% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.