Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship

Morikawa has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won with a score of 22-under.

Morikawa has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.