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2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Chris Gotterup finished third at -12 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Gotterup at The Open Championship.

Gotterup's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025372-65-68-67-12

At The Open Championship

  • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Gotterup's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1168-65-66-71-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic166-68-68-62-20500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3071-65-63-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4375-69-73-71+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2774-74-70-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1072-65-71-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-71-65-69-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3873-71-69-71-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2570-72-69-65-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-69-72-73-244.000

Gotterup's recent performances

  • Gotterup has finished in the top-10 twice and has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
  • Gotterup has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gotterup has averaged 1.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5730.589
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3130.431
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.014-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3760.566
Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2481.393

Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.573 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.7 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.97% of the time.
  • Gotterup currently sits fifth with 2,200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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