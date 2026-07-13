Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Open Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top-10 twice and has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.