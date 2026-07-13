Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Open Championship
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Chris Gotterup sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Chris Gotterup finished third at -12 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Gotterup's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
At The Open Championship
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|1
|66-68-68-62
|-20
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|71-65-63-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|75-69-73-71
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|74-74-70-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top-10 twice and has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.573
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.313
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.014
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.376
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.248
|1.393
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.573 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.7 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.97% of the time.
- Gotterup currently sits fifth with 2,200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.