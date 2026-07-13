Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: The Open Championship

Hatton has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.

Hatton has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.