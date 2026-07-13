Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: The Open Championship
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Tyrrell Hatton sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Tyrrell Hatton returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Hatton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T16.
Hatton's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|2024
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2023
|T20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|2022
|T11
|70-66-73-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished T16 after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished T11 at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|70-66-67-69
|-8
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|74-68-72-67
|+1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|74-66-72-66
|-10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|73-70-68-72
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
- Hatton has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.083
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.231
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.327
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.055
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.529
|0.850
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.083 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hatton sports a 0.231 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hatton has delivered a 1.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he breaks par 22.62% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.