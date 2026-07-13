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3H AGO

Cameron Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Cameron Smith of Australia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith of Australia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Cameron Smith won The Open Championship in 2022 with a score of 20-under, but he has missed the cut in his last two appearances. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of recapturing his championship form.

Latest odds for Smith at The Open Championship.

Smith's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-78+8
2024MC80-74+12
2023T3372-72-68-73+1
2022167-64-73-64-20
2021T3369-67-68-74-2

At The Open Championship

  • In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 20-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT769-71-68-68-4--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC71-78+5--

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-under.
  • Smith has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 0.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.727-0.326
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8270.264
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6970.509
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7050.421
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5020.869

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.727 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.827 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivered a 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he broke par 17.36% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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AUS
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USA
J. Keefer
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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
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-1

-13

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SCO
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