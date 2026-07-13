Cameron Smith betting profile: The Open Championship
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Cameron Smith of Australia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Cameron Smith won The Open Championship in 2022 with a score of 20-under, but he has missed the cut in his last two appearances. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of recapturing his championship form.
Smith's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|2024
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|2023
|T33
|72-72-68-73
|+1
|2022
|1
|67-64-73-64
|-20
|2021
|T33
|69-67-68-74
|-2
At The Open Championship
- In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-under.
- Smith has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.727
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.827
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.697
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.705
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.502
|0.869
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.727 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.827 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he broke par 17.36% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.