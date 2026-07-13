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2H AGO

Cameron John betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Cameron John of Australia tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 23, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

Cameron John of Australia tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 23, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

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Players in This Article

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Cameron John returns to major championship golf as The Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion after winning at 17-under last year.

Latest odds for John at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • John has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for John as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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