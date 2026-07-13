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2H AGO

Caleb Surratt betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Caleb Surratt of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Caleb Surratt of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Caleb Surratt has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Surratt at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Surratt's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Surratt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6375-69-75-74+13--

Surratt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.504-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.542-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.369-0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8010.093
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.614-0.213

Surratt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Surratt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.504 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Surratt has recorded a -0.542 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Surratt has delivered a 0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 30.75 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 29.17%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Surratt as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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