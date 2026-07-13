Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

DeChambeau has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.