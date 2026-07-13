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2H AGO

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the 13th green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the 13th green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

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Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for 10th at The Open Championship last year, shooting 9-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for DeChambeau at The Open Championship.

DeChambeau's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1078-65-68-64-9
2024MC76-75+9
2023T6074-70-74-73+7
2022T869-74-67-66-12
2021T3371-70-72-65-2

At The Open Championship

  • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • DeChambeau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

DeChambeau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1078-65-68-64-9--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-69-70-6--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT569-68-69-75-7--

DeChambeau's recent performances

  • DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • DeChambeau has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • DeChambeau has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.2730.649
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.886-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.030-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.244-0.172
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.400-0.182

DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

  • DeChambeau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.273 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 333.2 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, DeChambeau posted a -0.886 mark. He recorded a 57.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, DeChambeau delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.17 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a 25.93% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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