Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Open Championship

Koepka has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.