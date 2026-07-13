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1H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

Brooks Koepka holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Brooks Koepka returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Koepka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Koepka at The Open Championship.

Koepka's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-74+7
2024T4370-73-78-71+8
2023T6470-75-72-75+8
2022MC73-75+4
2021T669-66-72-65-8

At The Open Championship

  • In Koepka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Koepka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-74E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenW/D64-68-72-6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1463-69-66-68-1855.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-68-74+310.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1168-70-64-70-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-69-71-71-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1871-67-71-71-442.063

Koepka's recent performances

  • Koepka has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
  • Koepka has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Koepka has averaged 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.1830.450
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6060.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1430.395
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.199-0.302
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7330.844

Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koepka posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sports a 0.606 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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