Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Open Championship
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Brooks Koepka holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Brooks Koepka returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Koepka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Koepka's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|2024
|T43
|70-73-78-71
|+8
|2023
|T64
|70-75-72-75
|+8
|2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2021
|T6
|69-66-72-65
|-8
At The Open Championship
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|64-68-72
|-6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|63-69-66-68
|-18
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-68-74
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.063
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.183
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.606
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.143
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.199
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.733
|0.844
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sports a 0.606 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.