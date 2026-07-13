Billy Horschel betting profile: The Open Championship
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Billy Horschel sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Billy Horschel finished tied for second at 7-under at The Open Championship in 2024. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to improve on that strong performance and challenge defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
Horschel's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|T21
|73-69-70-67
|-9
|2021
|T53
|70-69-73-69
|+1
At The Open Championship
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.302
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.187
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.258
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.040
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.414
|0.306
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.187 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.