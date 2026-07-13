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2H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Billy Horschel sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Billy Horschel finished tied for second at 7-under at The Open Championship in 2024. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to improve on that strong performance and challenge defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Latest odds for Horschel at The Open Championship.

Horschel's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T272-68-69-68-7
2023MC73-75+6
2022T2173-69-70-67-9
2021T5370-69-73-69+1

At The Open Championship

  • In Horschel's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Horschel has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.302-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1870.797
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.258-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.040-0.164
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.4140.306

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.187 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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