Austen Truslow betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Austen Truslow will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 in The Open Championship. He has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Truslow's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Truslow's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
Truslow's recent performances
- Truslow's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 13-over.
- Truslow has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.736 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Truslow has averaged -2.976 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Truslow's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.976
Truslow's advanced stats and rankings
- Truslow posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 in his past five tournaments, showing slight improvement off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Truslow averaged -0.162 in his past five tournaments. He also struggled around the greens, posting a -0.938 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark.
- Truslow's putting was a significant weakness in his past five tournaments, averaging -1.736 Strokes Gained: Putting.
All stats in this article are accurate for Truslow as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.