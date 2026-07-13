Antoine Rozner betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Players in This Article
Antoine Rozner finished tied for 59th at plus-2 in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship. He returns to compete July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.
Rozner's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|2023
|T20
|67-74-67-75
|-1
|2021
|T59
|70-71-67-74
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Rozner's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rozner's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|69-62-68-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T58
|73-66-72-77
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.250
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.630
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.625
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.964
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.292
|0.409
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.250 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sported a 0.630 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Rozner delivered a -0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with 16.67% Bogey Avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.