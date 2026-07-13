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27M AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Players in This Article

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Antoine Rozner finished tied for 59th at plus-2 in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship. He returns to compete July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Latest odds for Rozner at The Open Championship.

Rozner's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5972-70-73-71+2
2023T2067-74-67-75-1
2021T5970-71-67-74+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Rozner's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Rozner's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 1-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Rozner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2569-62-68-68-15--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5873-66-72-77+4--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenT7268-69-71-71-52.750
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875

Rozner's recent performances

  • Rozner had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
  • Rozner has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozner has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.2500.311
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6300.245
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.6250.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.964-0.173
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2920.409

Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.250 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sported a 0.630 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Rozner delivered a -0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with 16.67% Bogey Avoidance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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