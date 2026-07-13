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2H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere

Andrew Novak sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere

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Andrew Novak finished tied for 63rd at four-over in last year's Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Novak at The Open Championship.

Novak's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6371-72-74-71+4

At The Open Championship

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of four-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.400
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
  • Novak has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0670.489
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.115-0.347
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1910.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.541-0.687
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.167-0.512

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.115 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
  • Novak has earned 409 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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