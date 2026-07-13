Andrew Novak betting profile: The Open Championship
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Andrew Novak sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere
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Andrew Novak finished tied for 63rd at four-over in last year's Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Novak's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of four-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.400
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-65-73-73
|E
|5.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-70-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-71-67-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-78-72-69
|+2
|6.375
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.067
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.115
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.191
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.541
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.167
|-0.512
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.115 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Novak has earned 409 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.