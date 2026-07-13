Alex Smalley betting profile: The Open Championship
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Alex Smalley sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Travelers
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Alex Smalley returns to compete at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. The 2026 tournament will see defending champion Scottie Scheffler look to repeat after winning at 17-under in 2025.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|71-66-71-64
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|83-76
|+15
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51.000
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Smalley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Smalley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Smalley has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged -0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.109
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.310
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.016
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.287
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.690
|-0.473
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 69.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 1,239 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.32% ranked 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.