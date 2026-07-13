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19M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Travelers

Alex Smalley sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Travelers

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Alex Smalley returns to compete at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. The 2026 tournament will see defending champion Scottie Scheffler look to repeat after winning at 17-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Smalley at The Open Championship.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4771-66-71-64-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051.000

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Smalley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Smalley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Smalley has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged -0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.109-0.092
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.310-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.016-0.489
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2870.153
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.690-0.473

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 69.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
  • Smalley has earned 1,239 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.32% ranked 38th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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