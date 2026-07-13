Alex Smalley betting profile: The Open Championship

Smalley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Smalley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Smalley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

Smalley has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.