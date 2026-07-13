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2H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Noren's 101-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Travelers

Alex Noren's 101-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Travelers

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Alex Noren returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

Latest odds for Noren at The Open Championship.

Noren's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1369-75-71-70+1
2023T2368-75-71-70E
2021MC74-71+5

At The Open Championship

  • In Noren's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Noren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-75+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5569-66-70-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday971-74-67-70-6175.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000

Noren's recent performances

  • Noren has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • Noren has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noren has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.128-0.073
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.164-1.131
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.0770.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5560.681
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.342-0.486

Noren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
  • Noren has earned 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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