Alex Noren betting profile: The Open Championship
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Alex Noren's 101-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Travelers
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Alex Noren returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.
Noren's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|2023
|T23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|71-74-67-70
|-6
|175.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-73-70-66
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|74-69-66-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.128
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.164
|-1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.077
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.556
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.342
|-0.486
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Noren has earned 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.