Adrien Saddier betting profile: The Open Championship
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Adrien Saddier sinks 54-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Adrien Saddier finished tied for 52nd at even-par in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Saddier's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
At The Open Championship
- In Saddier's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of even-par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|72-66-72-71
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.163
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.228
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.180
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.137
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.381
|-0.469
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.228 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.78% of the time.
- Saddier earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.