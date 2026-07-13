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22M AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier sinks 54-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Adrien Saddier sinks 54-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Adrien Saddier finished tied for 52nd at even-par in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Saddier at The Open Championship.

Saddier's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5272-71-72-69E

At The Open Championship

  • In Saddier's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of even-par.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Saddier's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6172-66-72-71+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-75+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-67-72-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-67-69-1213.071
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600

Saddier's recent performances

  • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.
  • He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Saddier has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1630.173
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.228-0.092
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.180-0.229
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.137-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.381-0.469

Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

  • Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.228 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Saddier delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.78% of the time.
  • Saddier earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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