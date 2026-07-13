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2H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Adam Scott hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Adam Scott finished tied for 10th at even par in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Scott at The Open Championship.

Scott's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-79+9
2024T1070-77-66-71E
2023T3372-73-71-69+1
2022T1572-65-70-71-10
2021T4673-66-73-68E

At The Open Championship

  • In Scott's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of even par.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Scott's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6669-69-75-69+23.700
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6571-71-64-71-37.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-74-72-66-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2476-69-66-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750

Scott's recent performances

  • Scott has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Scott has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scott has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.153-0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6100.062
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.082-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.148-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.532-0.575

Scott's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.610 mark that ranked 7th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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