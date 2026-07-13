Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship

Scott has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Scott has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.