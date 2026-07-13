Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship
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Adam Scott hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Adam Scott finished tied for 10th at even par in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Scott's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|2024
|T10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|2023
|T33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|2022
|T15
|72-65-70-71
|-10
|2021
|T46
|73-66-73-68
|E
At The Open Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T66
|69-69-75-69
|+2
|3.700
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-71-64-71
|-3
|7.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-74-72-66
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|76-69-66-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.153
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.610
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.082
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.148
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.532
|-0.575
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.610 mark that ranked 7th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.