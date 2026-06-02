Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with the opportunity to make his mark at this prestigious $20 million event.
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|74-66-71-68
|-5
|11.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-73-66-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-66-65-67
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|73-72-66-68
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|10.578
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.364
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.265
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.113
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.251
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.767
|-0.185
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.265 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.62% of the time.
- Yellamaraju ranks 44th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 631 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.