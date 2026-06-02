Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.