PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with the opportunity to make his mark at this prestigious $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT573-72-66-68-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3773-69-69-70-710.578

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3640.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.265-0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1130.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.251-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.767-0.185

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.265 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.62% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju ranks 44th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 631 points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    35M AGO
    Brown joins TOUR as Special Temporary Member
    Latest
    Image for article.
    2H AGO
    The Five: Which top players are trending toward late-season surge?
    Need to Know
    Image for article.
    2H AGO
    Three-peat? Looking back at recent attempts to win three in a row on TOUR
    Latest
    R1
    Groupings Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Brian Campbell
    USA
    B. Campbell
    USA
    B. Campbell
    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Ryan Fox
    NZL
    R. Fox
    NZL
    R. Fox
    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Jordan Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW