Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 20th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.554
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.397
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.060
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.604
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.821
|-0.217
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.397 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.37% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 814 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.