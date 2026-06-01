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5H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 20th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2071-74-73-72+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-70-73-110.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6074-70-69-73+28.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-68-71-73-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-71+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT266-64-72-70-16208.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship472-72-65-69-10325.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2073-69-66-67-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5540.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.397-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.060-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6040.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.821-0.217

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.397 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.37% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has earned 814 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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