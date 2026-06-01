Harry Hall betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The Dublin, Ohio event features a $20 million purse and is being defended by Scottie Scheffler, who won at 10-under in 2025.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Hall will be making his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.256
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.058
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.426
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.204
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.316
|-0.111
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.058 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall excelled around the greens with a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
- Hall has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.