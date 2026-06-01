Harry Hall betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.058 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hall excelled around the greens with a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.