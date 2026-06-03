Matti Schmid betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Schmid returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Schmid's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-75
|+6
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-72-65-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|70-73-71-74
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.500
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- Schmid has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.024
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.446
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.074
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.050
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.446
|-0.118
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.446 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.