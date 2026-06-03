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38M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Schmid returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Schmid at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Schmid's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-75+6

At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Schmid's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT571-66-68-71-1260.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.500
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4971-71-74-70+213.500

Schmid's recent performances

  • Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
  • Schmid has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Schmid has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Schmid has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0240.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.4460.096
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.074-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.050-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.446-0.118

Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.446 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
  • Schmid has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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