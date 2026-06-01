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5H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Stevens returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. He looks to improve upon his 31st finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Stevens' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3174-73-76-70+5
    2023T4172-72-72-76+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.600
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.257-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.197-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.035-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.269-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.150-0.431

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.197 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 516 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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