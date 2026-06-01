Sam Stevens betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Stevens returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. He looks to improve upon his 31st finish from last year's tournament.
Stevens' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|2023
|T41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.257
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.197
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.035
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.269
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.150
|-0.431
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.197 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 516 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.