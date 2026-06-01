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5H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at eight-over.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Rose's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4478-66-80-72+8
    2024MC80-73+9

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of eight-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-73-65-69-3145.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.230-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4750.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0830.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1670.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3290.401

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.230 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.475 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Rose delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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