Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Rose has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.