Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Justin Rose of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at eight-over.
Rose's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|2024
|MC
|80-73
|+9
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of eight-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-73-65-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.230
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.475
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.083
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.167
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.329
|0.401
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.230 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.475 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Rose delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.