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36M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of the People's Republic of China lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of the People's Republic of China lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou finished tied for fifth at 20-under in his previous appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from 2024 at this $10.3 million event.

    Latest odds for Dou at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Dou's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-70-4
    2023T563-70-64-67-20

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Dou's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2166-67-69-70-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1772-68-66-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-71-71-57.500

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged 0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.434-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5110.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3670.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0150.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4590.379

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou has a 0.511 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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